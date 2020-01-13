bitUSD Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million (BITUSD)

bitUSD (CURRENCY:BITUSD) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One bitUSD token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00009778 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and BitShares Asset Exchange. In the last seven days, bitUSD has traded up 38% against the US dollar. bitUSD has a market cap of $2.08 million and $129.00 worth of bitUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.02006241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00185910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitUSD Profile

bitUSD’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitUSD’s total supply is 2,626,460 tokens. bitUSD’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org . bitUSD’s official Twitter account is @bitshares . The official website for bitUSD is bit.ly/BitShares_USD

Buying and Selling bitUSD

bitUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

