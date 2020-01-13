Enigma Price Tops $0.42 on Major Exchanges (ENG)

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for about $0.42 or 0.00005247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Liqui, Huobi and ABCC. Enigma has a total market capitalization of $31.80 million and $2.40 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Enigma has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Enigma alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00802502 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00033490 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000049 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Enigma

Enigma (ENG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,836,171 tokens. The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Enigma Token Trading

Enigma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Mercatox, Kyber Network, Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui, Tidex, ABCC, Binance, Upbit, GOPAX and AirSwap. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enigma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enigma using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ENGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Enigma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enigma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.