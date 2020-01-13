Evedo Hits Market Capitalization of $55,404.00 (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Evedo has a market cap of $55,404.00 and $153,464.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Evedo has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00037666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $480.97 or 0.05937368 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026660 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035853 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00121006 BTC.

Evedo Token Profile

Evedo (EVED) is a token. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,874,771 tokens. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken

Evedo Token Trading

Evedo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

