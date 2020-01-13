Ubiq Price Up 35% Over Last 7 Days (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last seven days, Ubiq has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0745 or 0.00000920 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and $2,307.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Coin Profile

Ubiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart . The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

