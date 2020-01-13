Zeepin Hits Market Cap of $655,146.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 24% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market cap of $655,146.00 and $10,964.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, Kucoin, HitBTC and Gate.io.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.02006241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00185910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, Gate.io and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

