SRCOIN (SRCOIN) Trading Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last seven days, SRCOIN has traded 23.4% lower against the dollar. SRCOIN has a market capitalization of $73,644.00 and $3.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SRCOIN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012368 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $162.52 or 0.02006241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00185910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00026786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00121915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SRCOIN Token Profile

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SRCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

