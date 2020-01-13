Actinium Trading Up 2.1% Over Last Week (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 13th. Over the last week, Actinium has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar. One Actinium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000415 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Actinium has a market capitalization of $580,745.00 and $5,936.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00057586 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a coin. Actinium’s total supply is 17,205,500 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto . Actinium’s official website is actinium.org . The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Actinium Coin Trading

Actinium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

