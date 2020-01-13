Zacks: Brokerages Expect Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.57 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 725,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,935,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $99,691.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 423,812 shares of company stock worth $17,891,329. 67.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,474,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 276,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,644,000 after acquiring an additional 219,702 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $7,985,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $7,911,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $6,376,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $675.77 million, a PE ratio of 222.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

