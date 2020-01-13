Short Interest in AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) Decreases By 48.9%

AquaVenture Holdings Ltd (NYSE:WAAS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 694,800 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 210,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:WAAS opened at $26.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.65 million, a P/E ratio of -34.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.08. AquaVenture has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $27.78.

AquaVenture (NYSE:WAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. AquaVenture had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that AquaVenture will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAAS. Roth Capital downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of AquaVenture from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.10 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of AquaVenture from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $27.10 in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in AquaVenture by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AquaVenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AquaVenture by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AquaVenture by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AquaVenture by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 46.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AquaVenture

AquaVenture Holdings Limited provides water-as-a-service solutions in North America, the Caribbean, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Seven Seas Water and Quench. It offers desalination, wastewater treatment, and water reuse solutions to governmental, municipal, industrial, property developer, and hospitality customers; and point-of-use (POU) filtered water systems and related services to approximately 50,000 institutional and commercial customers.

