Brokerages Set Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) PT at GBX 211.67

Shares of Volution Group PLC (LON:FAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.67 ($2.78).

FAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Volution Group from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 275 ($3.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.63) price target on shares of Volution Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of FAN opened at GBX 236 ($3.10) on Friday. Volution Group has a 52-week low of GBX 141 ($1.85) and a 52-week high of GBX 270.20 ($3.55). The company has a market capitalization of $467.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 225.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 192.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.49.

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

