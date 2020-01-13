Brokerages Set Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Price Target at GBX 303.18

Shares of Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 303.18 ($3.99).

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINE. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 355 ($4.67) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 315 ($4.14) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on shares of Cineworld Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Cineworld Group from GBX 360 ($4.74) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other Cineworld Group news, insider Alicja Kornasiewicz purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 227 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £97,610 ($128,400.42). Also, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,450.83 ($12,432.03).

Shares of LON CINE opened at GBX 200.80 ($2.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 213.21 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. Cineworld Group has a one year low of GBX 188.40 ($2.48) and a one year high of GBX 322.30 ($4.24).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 1.41%. Cineworld Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.85%.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in cinema property leasing and screen advertising activities, as well as ticket booking, film distribution, finance, and software development operations. The company operates its cinema sites under the Cineworld Cinemas, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

