AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post $0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. AeroVironment reported earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. AeroVironment had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $83.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AVAV has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a $80.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. AeroVironment has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.93.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $409,829.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 56,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,329,981.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,272 shares of company stock valued at $2,967,487. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 126.6% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 18.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

See Also: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.