Short Interest in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Decreases By 30.8%

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the December 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 911,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $143.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $97.45 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.99.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

