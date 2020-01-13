Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.31. Allegheny Technologies reported earnings of $0.30 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATI. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Cfra raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Allegheny Technologies by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ATI opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.27. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.