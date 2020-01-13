Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Target Price at GBX 1,151.17

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92).

STJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.40) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded St. James’s Place to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,125.50 ($14.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 40.34. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,129.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,044.21.

