Analysts Set St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) Target Price at GBX 1,151.17

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,133.86 ($14.92).

STJ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,095 ($14.40) price objective (up previously from GBX 1,000 ($13.15)) on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded St. James’s Place to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

STJ stock opened at GBX 1,125.50 ($14.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a PE ratio of 40.34. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,129.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,044.21.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.