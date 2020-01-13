White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Short Interest Up 35.1% in December

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the December 15th total of 26,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 299,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,650,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,010,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 98,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 10.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,621,000 after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,988,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,108.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $872.00 and a 52 week high of $1,131.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,107.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,079.09.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 29.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

