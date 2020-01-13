ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) Short Interest Update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,680,000 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the December 15th total of 6,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 137.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.55. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $736.71 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

