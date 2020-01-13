Short Interest in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) Expands By 15.7%

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

WMC stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $553.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 709.60, a quick ratio of 709.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $9.05 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 18.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.93%. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.18%.

In other Western Asset Mortgage Capital news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,368.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,566.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 180,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from $10.75 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

