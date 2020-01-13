W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Short Interest Update

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE:WRB opened at $67.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $48.07 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in W. R. Berkley by 29.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

