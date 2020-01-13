Short Interest in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Decreases By 13.0%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the December 15th total of 2,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 713,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $178,103.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $1,372,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WH shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.13.

Shares of NYSE:WH opened at $59.66 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

