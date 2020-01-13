YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,080,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 15th total of 6,890,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

NYSE:YPF opened at $10.66 on Monday. YPF has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.49.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. YPF had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Equities analysts forecast that YPF will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

YPF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of YPF in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Santander downgraded shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the second quarter worth $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the second quarter worth $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the third quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

