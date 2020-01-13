VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the December 15th total of 33,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

In related news, insider Fahey Julie bought 7,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $25,015.81.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 67,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 3.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 101,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 81.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $166,000. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC stock opened at $4.78 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.01. VOC Energy Trust has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.83.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 93.53%. The business had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised VOC Energy Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.