WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS WRTBY opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.36. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.70.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

