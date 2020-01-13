Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SIEGY. Barclays initiated coverage on Siemens in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Siemens from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Siemens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Siemens from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Siemens stock opened at $64.32 on Monday. Siemens has a twelve month low of $46.85 and a twelve month high of $66.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.40.

Siemens (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. Siemens had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Siemens will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

