Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

MSADY opened at $16.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.72.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

