Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Lifted to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised Ms&Ad Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

MSADY opened at $16.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.24. Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.72.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

Read More: Asset Allocation

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group
WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group
Siemens Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Siemens Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Ms&Ad Insurance Group Lifted to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group
Ms&Ad Insurance Group Lifted to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group
Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for salesforce.com
Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for salesforce.com
IQE Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup
IQE Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup
Halma Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”
Halma Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report