Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $215.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $185.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cross Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.26.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $180.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.28. The company has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.28, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com has a 12-month low of $137.87 and a 12-month high of $180.68.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that salesforce.com will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.99, for a total transaction of $94,233.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,868,847.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 396,361 shares of company stock worth $64,023,121 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 155 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in salesforce.com by 159.1% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in salesforce.com by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.