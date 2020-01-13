IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of IQE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

IQEPF stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. IQE has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.03 million, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.72.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

