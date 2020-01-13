Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLMAF. ValuEngine lowered Halma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

