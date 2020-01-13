Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HLMAF. ValuEngine lowered Halma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Halma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Halma has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $28.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

About Halma

Halma plc provides process and infrastructure safety, medical, and environmental and analysis products worldwide. Its Process Safety segment offers safety systems for warehousing and hazardous industrial processes; gas detection instruments; pressure management products; interlocking systems for safeguarding dangerous machines; pipeline corrosion monitoring products and systems; and process safety systems.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group
WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Upgraded to “Buy” by Goldman Sachs Group
Siemens Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Siemens Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group
Ms&Ad Insurance Group Lifted to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group
Ms&Ad Insurance Group Lifted to Conviction-Buy at Goldman Sachs Group
Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for salesforce.com
Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for salesforce.com
IQE Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup
IQE Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup
Halma Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”
Halma Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report