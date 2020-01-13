United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Given “Conviction-Buy” Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

United Rentals (NYSE:URI)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $180.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.78.

Get United Rentals alerts:

URI opened at $159.47 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.09. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals will post 19.25 EPS for the current year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 22,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.08, for a total value of $3,474,688.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 181,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,492,480.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $3,219,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,168.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,770 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in United Rentals by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 31,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 33,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.