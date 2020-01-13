Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Cut to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 26.30% from the stock’s current price.

SPOT has been the topic of several other reports. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spotify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $184.00 target price on shares of Spotify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.58.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $156.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Spotify has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.71 and its 200 day moving average is $137.33. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -260.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.76. Spotify had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in Spotify by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in Spotify by 490.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Spotify in the 2nd quarter worth about $336,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in Spotify in the 3rd quarter worth about $299,000. 49.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

