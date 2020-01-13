Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $16.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada cut Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gates Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Gates Industrial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of GTES stock opened at $12.65 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 2.20. Gates Industrial has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $746.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $747.15 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 23.67%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,558,000 after acquiring an additional 152,611 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 246.1% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,747,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,217,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,299,000 after acquiring an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $7,654,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,476 shares during the period.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

