Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Increased to $176.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target upped by analysts at UBS Group to $176.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SPLK. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

SPLK opened at $155.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Splunk has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -97.97 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 14,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $2,164,271.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 194,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,546,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 14,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,176,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,118,821.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,530. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $27,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Splunk by 102.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Splunk in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in Splunk by 43.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

