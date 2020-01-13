Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was downgraded by Citigroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00. Citigroup‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.52% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.42.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $4.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Range Resources has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.14.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $622.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.94 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 50.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the third quarter worth $43,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Range Resources by 54.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 231,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 81,428 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 21.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 397,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 69,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1,382.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 407,845 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 380,327 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Range Resources by 49.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 968,860 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 320,956 shares during the period.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.