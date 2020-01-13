Craig Hallum Upgrades Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) to Buy

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) was upgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

NLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Nautilus from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital cut shares of Nautilus from an “outperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nautilus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Shares of NLS opened at $3.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Nautilus has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $11.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.61.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $61.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.86 million. Nautilus had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 30.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 58.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

