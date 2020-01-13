HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 383.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synlogic in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.72.

Shares of Synlogic stock opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 12.70, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.72. The company has a market cap of $86.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.61. Synlogic has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%. Analysts predict that Synlogic will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

