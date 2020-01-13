Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Camden National has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Camden National has a dividend payout ratio of 36.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Camden National to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Camden National stock opened at $45.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Camden National has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average is $43.94.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.66 million for the quarter. Camden National had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 12.27%. Research analysts anticipate that Camden National will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Camden National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, checking, saving, and money market accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

