Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the healthcare product maker on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Abbott Laboratories has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. Abbott Laboratories has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Abbott Laboratories to earn $3.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.9%.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE:ABT opened at $85.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $68.13 and a 1-year high of $89.24.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. ValuEngine cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.