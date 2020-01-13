First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First United Corp (NASDAQ:FUNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $24.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $172.01 million, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average is $22.32. First United has a one year low of $16.06 and a one year high of $24.80.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 17.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded First United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, regular and individual retirement accounts (IRA) certificates of deposit, Christmas savings accounts, college savings accounts, and health savings accounts; Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service program and Insured Cash Sweep program to municipalities, businesses, and consumers; and commercial customers packages, which include treasury management, cash sweep, and various checking opportunities.

