Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:FOF)

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd alerts:

NYSE:FOF opened at $13.87 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.