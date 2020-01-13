Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Arcosa has a dividend payout ratio of 8.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Arcosa to earn $2.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.7%.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of ACA opened at $45.55 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.05. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $28.18 and a twelve month high of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Arcosa will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on Arcosa from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.19.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.