Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BELFA stock opened at $16.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.79 million, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.49. Bel Fuse has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 0.31%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BELFA. ValuEngine downgraded Bel Fuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

