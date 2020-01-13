Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th.

Compass Diversified has a dividend payout ratio of 87.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Compass Diversified to earn $1.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.8%.

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.78. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $13.75 and a twelve month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.18.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Compass Diversified had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $388.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.47 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,897 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares in the company, valued at $411,914.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gordon M. Burns sold 99,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $2,432,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 40,165 shares of company stock worth $902,252. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

