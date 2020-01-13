Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (KMF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 15th

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.7% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:KMF opened at $10.67 on Monday. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $12.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64.

In other news, President James C. Baker purchased 50,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $537,500.00.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Dividend History for Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd (NYSE:KMF)

