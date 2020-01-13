JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $36.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.42.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

JD.Com stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,303.67 and a beta of 1.37.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.Com will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

