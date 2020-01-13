JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Receives $36.42 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, sixteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.42.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Barclays upgraded shares of JD.Com from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.
JD.Com stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.98. JD.Com has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.53. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,303.67 and a beta of 1.37.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in JD.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in JD.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.
About JD.Com
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.