Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $72.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their target price on Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ALK stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.62. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.78.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Shane R. Tackett sold 1,500 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $104,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,126.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brandon Pedersen sold 3,830 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $271,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,780 shares of company stock valued at $478,761. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 91,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,919,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

