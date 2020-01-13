Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Target Price at $86.26

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.26.

A number of research analysts recently commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of C opened at $79.25 on Friday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $55.70 and a twelve month high of $81.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of C. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 284.0% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

