Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2020

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:RNP opened at $23.89 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40.

About Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Dividend History for Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd (NYSE:RNP)

