Winnebago Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Winnebago Industries has a payout ratio of 12.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $4.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

WGO stock opened at $52.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.92 and a 200-day moving average of $42.05. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.52 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 4.98%. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on Winnebago Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.14.

In other Winnebago Industries news, VP Brian Daniel Hazelton sold 5,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $250,179.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,317.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.