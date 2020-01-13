Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
RFI opened at $14.87 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile
