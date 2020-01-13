Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Inc (NYSE:RFI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

RFI opened at $14.87 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Real. Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

