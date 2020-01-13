Swarm City (SWT) Price Down 17.6% Over Last Week

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. Swarm City has a total market capitalization of $243,681.00 and $88.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Swarm City token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0285 or 0.00000350 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm City alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.64 or 0.01998459 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00185547 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00026814 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00122203 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City’s genesis date was March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 tokens. The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city . Swarm City’s official message board is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Swarm City Token Trading

Swarm City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm City should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.